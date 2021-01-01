Kornerupine - Picture Frame Graphic Art Print on Paper

Features:Arrives ready to hangHigh quality durable non-warping frameProfessionally framed and mounted on acid free archive mattsTop quality giclée print on high resolution archive paperMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Color: Red/GreenNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: UnknownStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoOther Abstract: YesReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: World MapEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: BlackOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: KornerupineEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameTextual Art Transcript: Discoverability: HiddenSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoRecycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 45" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 45" W x 1.5" D): 45Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D, 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D, 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D, 30" H x 45" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 7Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 8Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D