From lvtfco simple korean style
LVTFCO Simple Korean Style Korean Hangul Word Why Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Korean Hangul word fashion style with a phrase that says “Why (Weh)” or “Why, what do you want” in Korean language written Hangul alphabet. Represent your love & knowledge for Korea, its culture, and language with this funny and humorous Korean art. Fashion for cultural, fan or group meetings, conventions, club activities! Represent Korea or Kpop with this simple, bold, & witty Hangul writing fashion! Korean type graphic full translation “why” or “what” depending on the context. Funny Asian word art. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only