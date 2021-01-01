Kordan LED Mini Pendant Light by Elan Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (84130MWH)

Balanced illumination for the home comes in the form of a Kordan LED Mini Pendant Light by Elan Lighting. Radiating a warm white downward glow, this energy efficient fixture is perfect for providing ambient or task lighting. A height adjustable design allows the pendant to be mounted in a row above a kitchen island or staggered at various lengths around a living room. With its unique appearance, this LED pendant is sure to create a dazzling light display wherever it is placed. Elan Lighting, a Kichler Company, combines form and function to create compelling, sculptural designs that not only illuminate a space but provide style. Derived from inspiration, their passion is art and the medium of choice is light. Creating pieces that with the buyer in mind that connects you and your space. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: Matte White