Kora Pendant Light by Dounia Home - Color: Brass - Finish: Polished - (DHKL-B)

Handmade in Marrakesh, the Kora Pendant Light from Dounia Home is a modern take on the Moroccan spherical lantern, highlighted by a light-casting hand pierced shade. The piece is part of the Moroccan brand's efforts to showcase, preserve and support local crafting techniques with authentic designs. To heighten the efforts of the artisan, Kora sets up a minimalist suspension comprised of a slender cord and a compact dome canopy. The spherical shade is a one of one, handmade from recycled metal in two half domes. A classic Moroccan feature, artisans give the shade a hand punched application of tightly packed holes. When turned on, the globe transforms into an explosion of light. The light beams out the holes, casting a textured light across walls while amplifying the enchanting globe silhouette. Dounia Tamri-Loeper founded Marrakech-based Dounia Home as a lifestyle lighting brand that brings recognition and empowerment to Moroccan artisans. Inspired by Moroccos rich landscape, Dounia Home embraces traditional metalworking techniques and fuses them with modern elegance. Dounias pendant lights feature intricate hand-carved designs, using high-efficiency LED bulbs, that bring the vibrant colors and textures of Morocco to life. Shape: Globe. Color: Brass. Finish: Brass