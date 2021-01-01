From rst brands
RST Brands Kooper 6-Piece Wood Frame Patio Conversation Set with Sunbrella Cushion(s) Included | OP-AWSS6-KPR-SUN-K
Advertisement
The Kooper 6-piece Sectional is the coziest way to lounge poolside or relax in the open air. Traditionally designed, the solid acacia wood frames are weather resistant and built to last. Grab a book, or a drink, unwind and bring the feeling of home outdoors. RST Brands Kooper 6-Piece Wood Frame Patio Conversation Set with Sunbrella Cushion(s) Included | OP-AWSS6-KPR-SUN-K