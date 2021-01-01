Art Decor Kontur Wood 60 in. Non-Adjustable Single Traverse Window Curtain Rod Set in Chocolate with Graphite Endcap

Art Decor is devoted to customer satisfaction. We are committed to providing stunning, high quality products to create a unique environment for our customer's exceptional style. Our decorative curtain rods deliver unparalleled design for your window treatment needs. Do you enjoy leaving a lasting impression This unique and elegant product is designed with you in mind. Art Decor mills poplar wood and then laminates it with a scratch resistant luxurious veneer. The process eliminates dye lot issues and creates a uniformed finish undisrupted by unsightly knots. The endcaps have an open bottom, so drapes traverse right to the end avoiding any side light gaps. Kontur Wood has been designed for drapes with hook systems. The rods are manual draw, so they can be used for one way or center opening drapes.