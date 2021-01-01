Your dog will love the super support of this KONG Orthopedic Mat. This mat is engineered for strength, offering ultimate support so that your dog can enjoy optimal comfort when he lays his head down to rest. Only at PetSmart. Features: Strength Water Resistant Exterior Walls Reinforced ripstop and seams Skid-resistant bottom Machine Washable Cover Includes: 1 Mat Color: Grey, Black Environment: Indoors Dimensions: 38 in L x 30 in W x 5 in H (96.5 x 76.2 x 12.7 cm) Material: Cover: 100% PolyesterFill: Polyurethane Foam Cleaning Instructions: Remove fill prior to care. Machine wash cover only on gentle cycle in cold water with a pet-safe detergent. Do not bleach. Air dry. Warning: Ingestion of this product can result in serious injury. Caution: Not intended for use by children. Observe your pet's behavior with the product for suitability. Some items may be inappropriate for your pet. Remove and replace the item if it becomes damaged. KONG Orthopedic Mat Dog Bed in Grey, Size: 38"L x 30"W x 5"H | Polyester | PetSmart