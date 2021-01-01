84"x52" Kona Grommet Top Blackout Curtain Panel White - Thermaplus

This collection* by Thermaplus will elegantly frame your windows with its shiny flicker of strokes, helping you achieve a lovely setting. The backing is constructed with multiple bonded layers of foam that provide a hotel quality 100percent true, total blackout environment while also providing absolute privacy, heating and cooling cost-cutting benefits, as well as sound dampening. The length of this curtain is best suited for rooms where you either need the curtain a few inches off the floor or are dealing with lower ceilings. Made from quality materials this curtain is long-lasting, easy to clean, and resists wrinkling. *Sold as a single panel. Pattern: Solid.