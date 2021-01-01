From all terrain
Komachi 2 Series Scalloped Sandwich Knife
Best Quality Guranteed. A fantastic multi-purpose knife; large, reverse scalloped edge cuts through fruits, vegetables, and bread; spatula tip gets mayo out of jar and back of blade spreads High-carbon stainless-steel blade retains super-sharp edge over time Color is made by bonding food-safe FDA-approved resin to the stainless-steel blade Non-stick resin coating resists corrosion, makes cleaning simple, and helps blade glide through food with ease Handle is lightweight and ergonomically contoured for a comfortable, fatigue-reducing grip