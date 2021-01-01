From orren ellis
48" Koleman 3 - Blade LED Standard Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
Designed to fit flush in rooms with low ceilings, this low-profile ceiling fan is perfect for small rooms with low ceiling heights. Our 3-blade ceiling fan light provides powerful air circulation and soft lighting. Its stylish look will immediately add character to your home. The ceiling fan boasts a three-speed motor to deliver powerful, efficient airflow. You can easily control the energy-efficient LED light and fan speeds with the included handheld remote.