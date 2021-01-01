Koi Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Matte - (131303-1002)

The Koi Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge brings a welcoming dose of visual flair to the modern home. A pair of slim downrods uphold the unique, abstract body of this piece. Reminiscent of swimming koi fish, a series of flat metal panels are cut, interlocked, and set at various angles to create a pleasing image. Two lamps mount at the end of the downrods underneath the panels and emit a warm, ambient glow in the space. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Brown. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting