KODAK Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer for iPhone Android Edit Print Share 2x3 Photos w Smile App Green

Best Quality Guranteed. So many reasons to smile The Kodak smile instant digital printer makes editing, printing & sharing your smartphone photos A joy! The wireless device uses innovative Zero Ink technology to print Pics on 2x3 sticky-backed paper Trendy pop-open design just like a smile, The printer converts from its pocket size form into a wedge, revealing the output photo slot; unlike other bulky printers, the smile is pleasantly compact w/ durable poly resin protective case Life is better with Bluetooth Universal wireless Bluetooth connectively means your mobile printer is compatible w/ iPhone, iPad, Android phones & other smart devices w/ access to the free smile app for Google Play & Apple app stores Brighten your smile so easily take pictures w/ your phones camera, Then open the smile app editing studio to add filters, correct color, adjust lighting, crop & apply other fun effects before printing & po