From handy living
Handy Living Kobi Creamy Tan Oatmeal Textured Linen-Like Fabric Button Tufted Wingback Arm Chair
Advertisement
This wingback chair boasts a modern update of a classic design that will transform the look of your home. The chair features a slightly arched shaped button tufted back design. The winged sides gently slope down to the seat for exquisite style. Covered in a durable, easy clean 100% polyester textured linen-like fabric. Easy assembly in less than 20-minutes with included tool and instructions. Imported, color may vary. Color: Creamy Tan Oatmeal.