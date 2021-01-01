From kobe range hoods
KOBE CHX3836SQBD-WM-3 Brillia 36-inch Ductless Wall Mount Range Hood, 3-Speed, 400 CFM, Fits Ceiling Height 7.5'-9.5'
Durable 18-gauge commercial grade stainless steel with seamless design and satin finish 400 CFM at maximum power 3-speed mechanical push button with QuietMode, low, and high Bright 3W (x2) LED lights to vividly illuminate your cooktop Exhaust: Ductless/ Recirculating with charcoal filters, Weight: 52.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: EPC Trading Inc dba KOBE Range Hoods