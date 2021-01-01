From nshi
Knseva Bright Earth Round Mouse Pad, Navy Blue Planet Mouse Mat for Desktops Computer PC and Laptops, Customized Circular Mouse Pads for Office and.
Advertisement
MousePad Size: 7.9'x7.9'( 200mm x 200mm x 3mm), Package included:1* Mouse pad. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Let's Knseva mouse pad give you a wonderful feeling for your office life. Natual rubber base with silky cloth surface. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Easy cleaning and maintenance.