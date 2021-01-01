Knoxville Accent Mirror

Evoke a sense of ship and conjure the feeling of being by the sea with this porthole mirror. An updated nautical classic in hand-cast silver metal, the frame of this piece is distinguished by its unique craft finish. The glass mirror portion is hinged to open and close with the screw fastener. Shine seaside vibes onto wall displays with this bullseye porthole mirror. Just the right thing to bounce light into a dark space, create a focal point on windowless walls that will make it feel like summer all year round. Size: 10.75" x 10.75"