From weave & wander
Knox Plush Viscose Hand Loomed Rug, Bright White, 5ft x 8ft Area Rug
Just like the timeless black dress or classic white Oxford that you can dress up or down the Knox Collection offers versatility to suit any style. The soft looped viscose pile yields a sumptuous sheen that is subtle yet sophisticated. Featuring solid colorways Knox designs are clean uncomplicated and easily enhance any space to accomplish the perfect aesthetic. Hand cut and looped in India with viscose pile.