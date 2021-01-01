Noble House Knox Black Bean Bag Cover (25 in. x 34 in. x 34 in.)

Nestle into the next great thing that will bring both style and comfort to your interior space. Our inviting bean bag cover is created with soft, smooth textures, making this a versatile accessory that is perfect for any room in your home. Finished with safety zippers, this simple bean bag cover allows easy removal for convenient cleaning purposes. With endless possibilities and applications for this accessory, this bean bag cover is perfect for living room lounging or a cozy corner in your child's bedroom. Color: Black.