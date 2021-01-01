Instantly transform unsightly structural posts into beautiful wood columns that match ceiling beams or simply add personality and detail to boring structural posts in kitchens, basements, porches, and more. Our sturdy column wraps are hollow u-shaped with a removable 4th side to make installation quick and easy with just a few tools. Our column wraps come in six different wood textures and are shipped unfinished ready for gel stain or paint; and can be easily trimmed to a specific height. Choose from two options of detachable bases included with the column wraps. Ekena Millwork Knotty Pine with Faux Iron Capital and Base 10-in Unfinished Polyurethane Column Wrap in White | COLUKP10X120IRUF