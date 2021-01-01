Knot Uovo LED Pendant Light by Brokis - Color: Grey (US1036-CGC516-CGSU66-CCS68-CCSC974-CRP970-1-CEDV1461-165)

Using Bohemian design elements, the Knot Uovo LED Pendant Light from Broki will add a charming allure to the modern home with a cord made from natural fiber that can be seen from the center of the shade, which his made from hand-blown Czech glass. The Knot Uovo Pendant Light utilizes the power of LED technology to beam inviting illumination throughout the room in an enchanting manner. Featuring sophisticated finishing touches, this charming pendant light features a Brush Metal cap to add to its character. This organic pendant light is very versatile since it can be dimmed to a desired level of brightness. The Knot Uovo Pendant Light will make a perfect addition to a modern kitchen, dining room, or living room. Shape: Sphere. Color: Grey. Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel