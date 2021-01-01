Knot Sfera LED Pendant Light by Brokis - Color: Grey (US1035-CGC516-CGSU66-CCS2673-CCSC2674-CRP970-1-CEDV1461-125)

Two design features combine to create a stunning light display, with the suspension of the Knot Sfera LED Pendant Light by Brokis from a living room ceiling. The shiny metal hood contains deep housing for a light bulb that shines through hand-blown glass crafted by master artisans. Dim the Knot Sfera LED Pendant Light to change the ambiance of a high energy party into a more intimate gathering. The natural fiber cord runs through the center of the glass shade for all to see. Suspend the Knot Sfera LED Pendant Light from the ceiling in the kitchen to cast ambient light onto a lively family dinner. Shape: Globe. Color: Grey. Finish: Matte Black