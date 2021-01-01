Brokis Knot Disco LED Pendant Light - Size: 210 cm/82.7 "

Breathtaking metals and glass elements come together to form the Brokis Knot Disco LED Pendant, featuring hand-blown Czech glass in fine form. The beauty of the design is that each metal finish and glass color seems perfectly suited to any combination, because in any color scheme, the LED light captures the perfection of each element. The cord is in Natural fiber, and seems to be pulled through the center of the glass, also making an appearance through the base with a matching metal cap that references the finish of the metal hood. Shape: Round. Finish: Copper