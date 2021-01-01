From brokis
Knot Disco LED Pendant Light by Brokis (US1037-CGC538-CGSU66-CCS959-CCSC975-CRP970-1-CEDV1461-145)
The Knot Disco LED Pendant Light from Brokis combines crystalline glass and handsome brushed metal to create a striking and distinctive design. This stunning product features a visible natural fiber cord in the center, supporting hand-blown Czech glass and a metallic; the cord is also capped with matching metal through the base. This pendant light makes a bold fashion statement even when switched off, and the luminance of its energy-efficient LED light source only adds to the visual appeal. Shape: Round. Finish: Chrome Black