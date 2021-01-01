Knot Cilindro LED Table Lamp by Brokis - Color: Brown - Finish: Glossy - (US1078-CGC538-CGSU66-CCS959-CCSC975-CECL834-CRP970)

The Knot Cilindro LED Table Lamp by Brokis draws the eye with its intriguing design, offering a stylish accompaniment fit for both modern and contemporary dÃ©cor. A buoyant creation by renowned Italian designers Chiaramonte Marin, this fabulous fixture is handmade in the Czech Republic and uses a smooth metal disc to both retain LED lamping and provide a steady base for an enclosed cylinder of glass. This creates a sleek and clear structure that functions as a secondary diffuser while the natural fibers of a small rope threaded through the cylinders top provide an artful, natural contrast to the rest of the fixture. Color: Brown. Finish: Chrome Black