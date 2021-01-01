Knot Cilindro LED Pendant Light by Brokis - Color: White (US1034-CGC38-CGSU66-CCS68-CCSC974-CRP970-1-CEDV1461-210)

The beautiful Satin Nickel finish of the Knot Cilindro LED Pendant Light by Brokis shines brilliantly inside a bedroom or home office. Measuring about five inches by 10 inches, the Knot Cilandro Pendant Light includes a powerful 18-watt bulb the spreads illumination across wide, open spaces indoors and outdoors. The white glass shade blends in well with a stained wooden deck, as well as ornate accessories strategically placed around a plush carpeted living room. Add the Knot Cilandro Pendant Light to other pieces of the coveted Cilandro collection to create a decorative space for entertaining friends. The visually stunning style is defined by a cap that is brushed with metal to reflect natural and artificial light. Enjoy the dimmable light source that projects the appearance of a natural fiber cord that is visible through the center section of the white shade. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel