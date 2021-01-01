Knittle 1 - Drawer 1 - Door Accent Cabinet

Looking to add a bit of extra storage to your home, but can't compromise on style? Never fear, the end table is here! This product can provide you with storage solutions for objects of various sizes, and its retro but lightweight solid wood material can always make rearrange inspiration easier.The end table features 1 spacious drawer, 1 storage cube and 1 basket for storing remotes, coasters, magazines and other household items. Place a lamp on the large top surface or use it to keep your beverage within arm’s reach. The storage cube is the perfect place to stack and organize your reading materials. The straight lines and finish of this piece work great with any existing décor. This paulownia furniture will be fully assembled upon delivery. Color: Espresso