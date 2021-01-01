From designsbyjnk5 crafting
DesignsByJnk5 Crafting Knitting: Easily Distracted By Yarn - Crochet Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
PERFECT GIFT IDEA FOR YOU - If you love funny Yarn designs, this Crochet design is perfect for you. It is also great as a Knitting gift idea. IMPRESS YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY - Impress them with our Easily Distracted By Yarn design for Knitting design lovers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only