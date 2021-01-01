From langley street
Knitted All-Inclusive Box Cushion Sofa Slipcover
Advertisement
Refresh the look of any space with this one-piece sofa slipcover. It’s made of a polypropylene/olefin blend, and it’s designed with a solid hue and a cabled pattern, adding textured interest. This sofa cover is a generous 40”H x 70”W x 70.9”D, and it stretches to accommodate the contours of your sofa, attaching by hook-and-loop fasteners. It’s fade-, stain-, and mildew-resistant, and it’s machine washable, so you can keep your couch looking fresh with ease. Fabric: Yellow