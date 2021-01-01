VepaDesigns Christmas Knit-ting Crochet Yarn Heart Pattern Cool Christmas Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Enough with the typical and boring outfits! Get this cool novelty design and get a lot of compliments in your school or work! It's a nice gift idea for your family and friends who loves geometric, artsy, abstract, and fashionable designs Stand out from the rest with this awesome outfit! If you like graphic, elegant, interesting, unique, creative, and stylish designs, designs, you will surely love this item! Great present for Christmas, birthday, fathers day or mother's day 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only