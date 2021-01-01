From templar knight crusader gifts

Templar Knight Crusader Gifts Knights Templar Sword Medieval Crusader Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Templar Knight Gift For Any Crusader Lover, Knight Fan Who Loves Warrior. Makes A Perfect Birthday, Halloween Or Christmas Gift For Any Fan Of Templar Knight And Who Loves Middle Ages. Makes A Great Templar Knight Gift For Any Fan Of Crusader. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Knight And Warrior. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com