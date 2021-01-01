Medieval Century Templar Soldier of Christ Gifts Knights Hospitaller Maltese Cross Crusader Templar Freemason Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This nice Novelty Graphic shows the knights hospitaller maltese cross of knights order for templar. Makes a funny gift for the crusader code warrior fans and people who love the medieval century and the history of knights with the Order of Solomons Temple. This Design influences an occasion for knights templar & renaissance faire.Nice Gift for history teacher, religious christians & freemason fans who loves the oak island treasure, temple of solomons.Be a Warrior & Soldier of Christ and find the holy grail. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only