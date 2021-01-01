From henckels
Henckels Knife Sets Black - Solution 15-Piece Knife Block Set
Solution 15-Piece Knife Block Set. Slice and dice like a pro in your own kitchen with help from this high-quality knife set crafted from long-lasting stainless steel. The sturdy knife block keeps all your items in order and within reach on the counter, while the sharpening steel helps your blades stay on point and won't dull over time. Includes 4" paring knife, 5" serrated utility knife, 5.5" hollow edge santoku knife, 6" utility knife, 8" bread knife, 8" chef's knife, six 4.5" steak knives, 9" sharpening steel, kitchen shears and blockStainless steelHand washImported