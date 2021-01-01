Knap 68.58cm Wide Armchair

With a perfectly stuffed, upholstered seat and back, the combines durability with luxury and comfort. The elegant frame is finished in a rustic brown polish that complements the white cotton blend, ensuring the comfort of the highest degree. Plush cotton blend wrap, featuring an upholstered seat and back wrapped in white cotton blend, makes not only a comfortable seating option but also a visually enticing addition to any living room. A sturdy metal frame rested on a metal, four-legged frame finished in a rustic brown polish with cotton blend armrests, the armchair is stable, exceptionally sturdy, and is built to stand the test of time. Modern/industrial-inspired design prudently designed to uplift modern or industrial spaces, accent chair flaunts a sleek silhouette, with subtle curves and clean lines. Moreover, a slight recline on the backrest makes it a chair that doesn't compromise comfort. No assembly is required delivered pre-assembled, is ready to turn heads in your space as soon as it arrives at your doorstep.