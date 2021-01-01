KitchenAid KMLS311H 30 Inch Wide 1.1 Cu. Ft. 1000 Watt Over the Range Microwave White Cooking Appliances Microwave Ovens Over the Range Microwaves

KitchenAid KMLS311H 30 Inch Wide 1.1 Cu. Ft. 1000 Watt Over the Range Microwave Technology Highlights Low Profile Design: Combines a microwave and hood in the undercabinet space normally occupied by a range hood alone, with a height of just 10.3 inches. It lets you eliminate your countertop microwave to open up valuable counter space for food preparation. Whisper Quiet Ventilation System: Discreetly clears the air with quiet ventilation, so you can create without distraction. Features: 500 CFM motor class handles the venting requirements of high temperature cooking techniques like pan searing and stir-frying so you can experiment with confidence 1000 watt cooking power provides the power to boil water, defrost ingredients or warm completed dishes to enjoy again Touch to open button opens the door on command with just a touch, making it easy to operate with your hands full Hidden microwave controls provide a streamlined appearance by concealing the microwave's touch pad control panel inside the door 4-speed dual fan ventilation provides powerful ventilation to capture smoke, grease, and odors to clear the air for any culinary adventure 2 LED task lighting illuminate your entire cooking surface all the way to the back corners of the cooktop, with a night light setting as a thoughtful plus Product Technologies: Whisper Quiet® Ventilation System: Discreetly clears the air with quiet ventilation, so you can create without distraction. Specifications: Total Capacity: 1.1 Cu. Ft. Turntable Diameter: 12 Display Type: LCD Fuel Type: Electric Depth: 18" Height: 10-1/4" Width: 30" Amperage: 15A Wattage: 1000W Over the Range Microwaves White