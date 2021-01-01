KM717 Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Gray

Best Quality Guranteed. Connect your way with universal Pairing1 or Bluetooth Low energy. Switch easily between up to three connected devices- Pair up to 3 devices at a time and with a knob or buttons, switch between them for typing Designed for comfort and ergonomics and movement resolution is 1000 dpi For 2.4GHz RF connection place the wireless receiver close to the devices, operating temperature is 32 degree Fahrenheit to 104 degree Fahrenheit 2 AAA batteries required (not included, best with Polaroid AAA batteries) and hot keys function are sleep, volume, search, mute, play/pause, forward. Min Operating Temperature: 32 F Compatible devices: Compatible Bluetooth Cards: Intel AC 3160; Intel AC 7260; Intel AC 7265; Intel AC 8260; Intel N 6235 Intel N 7265; Qualcomm Killer N 1202; Qualcomm 1538; Qualcomm 1535; Qualcomm 1820; Qualcomm 1707; Qualcomm 1601; Realtek 1801; Marvell AVASTAR; Broa