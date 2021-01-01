Sistema Klip It Accents 18-Piece Food Storage Container Set

Advertisement
Compact food storage containers for foods and ingredients of a variety of sizes Lids with easy-locking clips and extended flexible seal help keep food fresher for longer Modular stacking design helps save valuable pantry, countertop, fridge, and freezer space Rectangular shape reduces footprint to enhance space-saving Includes four 6.76-ounce/200-milliliter containers, two 33.8-ounce/1.0-liter containers, two 13.5-ounce/400-milliliter containers, and one 67.6-ounce/2.0-liter container, all with lids, Weight: 2.19 Pounds, Manufacturer: Sistema