Klinker Retro Quarry 10" x 10" Ceramic Wall & Floor Tile

This product captures the authenticity of age-old tile making with modern technology. This unglazed natural quarry tile has rustic, old-world floral patterns in shades of beautiful navy and azure. The design features random scuffs throughout, convincing that this piece is truly aged. This extruded tile is manufactured in Spain and is safe for heavy-duty interior and exterior locations, including patios, showroom floors, and kitchens. This tile offers frost resistance and water resistance, making it a great choice for your outdoor space. As the first and only distributor in the United States to carry products from this factory, you are guaranteed to have a unique space.