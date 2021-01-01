Advertisement
This pair of 6-in C-clamp locking pliers is ideal for securely clamping bulky work pieces. They're forged with heavy duty Chrome Vanadium steel jaws and teeth, underwent rigorous heat-treated process, and are finished with premium wear and corrosion resistant nickel plating. Operation is made as easy as turning the designated screw to adjust the pressure level and fit the object at hand. The classic trigger release provides more strength and locking force security. Jaw width opens up to 2-1/8-in Capri Tools Klinge 6-in Welding C-clamp Locking Pliers in Chrome | CP11127