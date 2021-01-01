From sei furniture
SEI Furniture Kleidman Kitchen Island, Black, Natural
Advertisement
Stationary kitchen island or laundry room folding table; includes 2 shelves, 2 towel racks, and a multipurpose storage bin Butcher block countertop Transitional style; Black and natural finish Overall: 30” W x 23. 75” D x 36” H; Supports up to: 50 lb. (top), 30 lb. (bin compartment), 10 lb. (each shelf) Materials: Engineered wood, rubberwood, laminated rubberwood, laminated engineered wood, powder-coated iron, zinc alloy