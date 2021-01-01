From furniture of america
Furniture of America Klaudie Light Gray Side Chairs (Set of 2)
An updated take on mid-century modern style, this set of side chairs from the Klaudie collection offers a light gray upholstered seat and back rest that adds a striking elegance to any room. With dark oak arms that seamlessly transition into the back legs, each chair is practically a piece of art in itself. Place these chairs along a long and spacious breakfast bar for a place to sit and converse with the chef or grab a quick snack.