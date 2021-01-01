Klarice 1 - Light Single Cylinder Pendant

This 1-light linear pendant is an ideal pick over your kitchen island or entryway. It's made from metal in a matte black finish that complements your farmhouse decor, and features a sleek downrod that carries a finial-inspired bulb base for a coastal aesthetic. Sitting within the base is a cylindrical seeded glass shade that houses a 60W bulb (not included) for tons of glow in your space. This fixture is compatible with a dimmer switch, so you'll always have the right amount of light. Plus, it has a sloped ceiling-compatible canopy.