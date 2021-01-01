Klahn Gray/Navy Rug

This area rug warms up hardwood and tile floors while setting the stage for the rest of your home with its subtle design. It's made in Turkey from polypropylene, a synthetic material designed to stand up to muddy shoes in the entryway and the occasional spill under the kitchen table. The abstract motif in hues of navy and white ties together the look of any room. Plus, it features a low 0.6" pile height, making it the perfect pick for high-traffic spots like the entryway or kitchen. To keep this rug in one place, we recommend pairing this piece with a rug pad. Rug Size: Runner 2'5" x 7'7"