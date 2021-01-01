From corrigan studio
Klagetoh Mid-Century Dining Chair
Advertisement
Introduce casual comfort to meals with the Klagetoh dining chair. Made in Malaysia, the Klagetoh is constructed from walnut brown finished wood that radiates natural warmth. The chair is padded with soft foam and upholstered in grey fabric for smooth comfort in eye catching style. Requiring assembly, the Klagetoh utilizes a biscuit tufted design for texture and depth with a modern touch. Angled, tapered legs complete the look. An ideal choice for smaller dining rooms and nooks, the Klagetoh dining chair rejuvenates any space.