KJGHJ Adjustable Foldable Laptop Stand Non-Slip Desktop Laptop Holder Notebook Stand SFor Notebook Laptop Stand (Color: P17 Silver)

Aluminum alloy material serves as thermal pads to cool the laptop. The forward tilt angle and open design provide good ventilation and airflow to prevent overheating your notebook. The laptop riser function is light and adjustable. You can tilt and raise or lower it according to your needs, which greatly saves space. It can help you work more comfortably. This notebook stand can be conveniently disassembled into 3 parts for storage. With a step-by-step installation, you can easily reassemble it. The large rubber pads on the top keep your laptop stable in place and maximally protect your device from scratches and slips. Stand functions as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to 6 'to a perfect eye level, to fix posture and help reduce neck pain, back pain and eye pain.