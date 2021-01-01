From oliver gal
Kitty is a Marquis Canvas Art
Make any space in your home innovative and unique by adding this Traditional art piece made by real artists. With an overarching White color and Painted texture that will add a dynamic feel to your home décor. This Animals wall décor is printed using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors. Each piece is made with museum grade canvas professionally hand-stretched in a 1.5 inch-thick wood frame. Our wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty bubble wrap, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. Animals art print is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Size: 15" H x 10" W x 1.5" D