From channel products
Kitty Ears for Kraken Headsets: Compatible with Kraken 2019, Kraken TE Headsets - Adjustable Straps - Water Resistant Construction - Neon Purple
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with any Kraken Headset: Designed to perfectly fit the Kraken 2019, Kraken Tournament Edition, and Kraken Pro V2 (headsets sold separately) Adjustable Straps: Fits anywhere on the headset's headband without sacrificing comfort Waterproof & Sturdy Design: Kitty Ears are built to be water and damage resistant, perfect for worry-free, daily use Unique Headset Fashion: The Kitty Ears accessory is a one-of-a-kind, strikingly unique statement to jazz up your headset