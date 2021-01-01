From asia vaporwave graphic streetwear
Asia Vaporwave Graphic Streetwear Kitty Cat Samurai Ninja Japanese Art Harajuku Retro Vintage Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
A fun, colorful, and cute novelty design that expresses love for Japan, Japanese art, entertainment and culture. Show off cool pastel goth and kawaii Japanese aesthetics. Great for a Japanese or Korean enthusiast, lover of Asian culture, weeb, otaku, weeaboo, artistic geek, anime fan, and those who appreciate soft manga artwork. Give this to a trendy teen, boy, or girl that loves Japan or Korea! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only