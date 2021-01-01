Multi-level play tower for your furry feline(s). More than one cat can enjoy the ECOFLEX Kitty Kase play structure which is made up of six levels. Each level is made of sturdy ECOFLEX with weight capacity of 17 lbs. easy entry and exit out the multiple open spaces. ECOFLEX is a proprietary formula that incorporates reclaimed wood and plastic into the material that allows the product to be eco-friendly and a great value as it will outlast most other products. ECOFLEX is 100% non toxic and does not absorb moisture. There is nothing in ECOFLEX that could harm your pets. Easy no tools assembly. New Age Pet Kitty Case 48-in x 26.8-in Cat Shelves in Brown | EHKKS13-02