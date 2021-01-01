Rustic distressed finishes and a unique open-work pattern meet for a textural accent for your modern farmhouse-style bedroom. Perfectly designed to fit your mix of textiles, pillows, and throws, this piece adds casual bohemian charm when placed next to your oversized cozy chair. The 3-Way Adjustable Lighting and off-white linen fabric shade will bathe all of your pieces in warm light to create your perfect cozy haven, allowing you to create a brighter glow for bedside reading or create a gentle, ambient glow perfect for a relaxing night in. Antique white finish and off-white linen drum shade will match with a wide variety of colors and textures, allowing you to unleash your inner interior designer. North Star Designs Kitty 27-in White 3-Way Table Lamp with Fabric Shade | NSD10733