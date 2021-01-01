From texas teez
TEXAS TEEZ KITTEN IN PINK BOX ADORABLE GIFT FOR GIRL'S BED HOME DECOR Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Little girls in particular will love having this little pink kitten on their bed. Our adorable baby in a box will delight her each time she sees it. Great gifting idea for anyone who loves baby animals. Official TEXAS TEEZ artistic kitten in box 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only